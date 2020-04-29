Global Body Censures Tougher EU Rules On Cos. Outside EU

Law360, London (April 29, 2020, 1:17 PM BST) -- Rules proposed by the European Union’s markets watchdog that make it harder for investment companies outside the EU to provide services to customers inside the bloc go “significantly beyond” its powers, the global derivatives industry body has said. The International Swaps and Derivatives Association said Tuesday that the European Securities and Markets Authority does not have responsibility for supervising companies based outside the European Union that provide investment services within the bloc. The standards setter said that this means that ESMA’s proposals to force investment businesses outside the bloc to report data every year on their transactions within Europe falls outside the...

