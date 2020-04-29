FCA Makes Crisis Concession To Banks On Libor Transition

Law360, London (April 29, 2020, 12:13 PM BST) -- Banks will be able to continue to use the tarnished Libor interest rate benchmark in new loans for an additional six months after the Financial Conduct Authority extended the cut-off date because of the coronavirus pandemic. Banks will not be able to make the transition from Libor for new sterling-denominated loans by the original target of September, the FCA has said. (AP) The City regulator said Wednesday that it recognized that that it is not feasible to complete the transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate across all new sterling-denominated loans by the original target of September. “There will likely be...

