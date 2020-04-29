Healthy Food-Focused Manna Tree Nabs $141.5M For 1st Fund

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 12:14 PM EDT) -- Colorado-based Manna Tree Partners has clinched its debut fund after securing $141.5 million from investors, with plans to target investments in companies focused on producing, processing and distributing healthy food, the private investment firm said Wednesday. The fund, called Manna Tree Partners Fund I LP, has already made four investments to date, and anticipates making between six and eight additional investments with its remaining capital, according to the announcement. Manna Tree was formed in 2018 in order to invest in companies geared toward "human health and well-being," with a particular emphasis on the food industry. "Demand for healthy food is rising...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS