Couple Seek Interest Paid To IRS In Dispute Over $26M Award

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The IRS should refund over $600,000 of interest to a husband and wife because a tax deficiency assessed against them was less than a tax overpayment they had made, the couple has told a Louisiana federal court. William and Jane Goldring intentionally paid more than the $5.2 million the Internal Revenue Service claimed they owed for the 2010 tax year and carried that amount forward for several years so the agency could not come back and charge them interest, they said in a motion filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Because the IRS always...

