Utah-Based VC Firm Closes $110M Fund For Startups

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm Kickstart said Wednesday its latest fund maxed out at $110 million and will be used to continue investing in early-stage companies, which has included businesses in the health care, software as a service and consumer products industries. Salt Lake City-based Kickstart Seed Fund said its oversubscribed Fund V raises its total assets under management to $250 million. Founded during the Great Recession, Kickstart said its latest fund comes amid an "echo" of that economic situation when companies were collapsing and entrepreneurship was faltering. "Our fund started in an economic recession,and we know what it takes to be successful...

