An Employer's Guide To COVID-19 Emergency Planning

Richard Glovsky Jordon Ferguson Rufino Gaytán

Create an infectious disease preparedness and response plan. This plan should:



Identify potential sources of infection ‎inside and outside of the workplace.



Identify and implement controls to reduce exposure, such as use of ‎personal protective equipment.



Prepare for increased absenteeism and supply chain disruptions.



Consider downsizing or closing operations‎.





Prepare and implement basic infection prevention measures not included in existing OSHA requirements. These measures should encourage:



Handwashing;



Covering coughs and ‎sneezes;



Social distancing; and



Employees to stay home if they are ill‎.





Develop procedures for prompt identification and isolation of ill employees and visitors.





Consider and implement flexible work arrangements, such as working remotely, reducing hours and alternating ‎schedules.





Adhere to OSHA standards for sanitary workplace.

Hospitals treating suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients;

Nursing homes;

Emergency medical ‎centers;

Emergency response facilities;

Settings where home care or hospice care is provided and ‎that handle human remains;

Biomedical laboratories, including clinical laboratories; and

Medical ‎transport facilities.

Emerging technologies;

Financial obligations;

Changes in the law or in personnel or management within their companies;

Governmental programs and guidance; and

Environmental developments that may impact their operations.[17]

