Pa. Power Plant Still In Hot Water Over Allegheny River Temps

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area power plant can't slip a lawsuit over whether it violated its Pennsylvania state permit by dumping warm water into the Allegheny River because ambiguity over where temperatures should be tested is a question of fact, not a reason to toss the case, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV said GenOn Power Midwest LP's questions about whether its state permit defined where to test water temperature — or whether it even required testing at all — were not enough for him to say the coal-fired Cheswick Power Station had not violated its state permit....

