Gibson Dunn Alum Among Picks For Calif., Fla. Trial Courts

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT) -- The White House on Wednesday announced two new picks for trial courts, tapping a federal prosecutor who previously worked at Gibson Dunn for the Southern District of Florida and a commercial and agribusiness litigator for the Eastern District of California. President Donald Trump's Florida selection is Aileen M. Cannon, a seven-year veteran of the district's U.S. attorney's office who currently litigates criminal appeals at the Eleventh Circuit and previously worked on major crimes, including gun, drug, immigration and fraud offenses. Cannon’s recent work includes wins at the Eleventh Circuit. Last year the circuit agreed that federal prosecutors could withdraw a motion...

