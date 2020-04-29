Investigate Clients If Fraud Is Suspected, ABA Panel Says

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Lawyers should not stick their heads in the sand if they suspect a client or prospective client is looking to use their legal services as part of criminal or fraudulent activity, according to guidance released Wednesday in an opinion by an American Bar Association committee. Failing to follow up on facts that make it highly probable that clients or prospective clients want the lawyer to willingly or unwillingly help them break the law is tantamount to "willful blindness," which is punishable as though the attorney actually knew what was going on, according to the opinion by the ABA Standing Committee on...

