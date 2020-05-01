Cannabis Corner: The Author Of The Cole Memo

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Everyone in the cannabis industry knows about the Cole Memorandum, the 2013 U.S. Department of Justice policy memo limiting the criminal charges that could be brought against state-legal marijuana businesses. But not everyone knows the story behind it, or how the country's top law enforcement agency decided to turn the other cheek when it came to the burgeoning industry. In an interview with Law360, the memo's author, former Deputy Attorney General Jim Cole, explains the thinking behind the policy and how federal attitudes towards cannabis have shifted over the years. Cole, who was the second in command at the DOJ from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS