Law360 (April 29, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A group pushing for an amendment legalizing marijuana in Florida has told the state's Supreme Court that a new law changing the process around citizen initiatives doesn't change the court's scope of review regarding their proposal. Make It Legal Florida requested on Monday that the court approve the amendment for placement on the 2022 ballot, after a new law, known as Chapter 2020-15, went into effect earlier this month and amended the petition initiative process. "Regardless of the legislature's intent, this 19-day-old directive cannot operate retroactively to impair vested rights or impose new legal obligations or penalties, which is precisely the...

