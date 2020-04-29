Bluefin Tuna Threatened By New Bycatch Rule, Enviros Say

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A new federal bycatch rule is allowing the Western Atlantic bluefin tuna population to be overfished in violation of the law, environmental groups said in a lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court Wednesday, alleging that the government is knowingly creating a "de facto fishery for spawning bluefin." The 2020 Bluefin Bycatch Rule "threatens the very foundation of the bluefin population" by lifting restrictions on the use of pelagic longline fishing gear in two bodies of water off the coast of the U.S., nonprofit environmental groups Healthy Gulf and Turtle Island Restoration Network, represented by attorneys at Earthjustice, allege in their complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS