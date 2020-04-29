Buchanan Ingersoll Furloughs Staff As Pandemic Continues

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Pennsylvania newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC is among the ranks of law firms making employee and pay changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, confirming Wednesday that it has furloughed some staff members.The Pennsylvania-based nationalfirm, which according to its website has 450 attorneys and government relations professionalsin 15 offices, told Law360 that it furloughed "a very limited number of administrative staff," as well as "temporarily adjusted compensation across all levels.""We look forward to bringing these individuals back when the pandemic subsides," CEO and managing director Joseph Dougherty said in a statement.Elsewhere in the legal industry, London-based Stephenson Harwood on Wednesday confirmed it furloughed 19 team administrators "whose roles were simply unable to be performed remotely." In addition, the firm said "a small number" of its outsourced colleagues, such as those in catering and hospitality, were furloughed.The firm also decided to withhold quarterly draws for equity partners."While our cash balances are currently good, given how unpredictable the current situation is, and how difficult it is to estimate future workflow during the next financial year, we have decided that this is a precautionary measure which is pertinent to take now," Stephenson Harwood CEO Eifion Morris said in a statement.Meanwhile, the firm — which employs 1,100 people at 10 offices in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, according to its website — is moving forward with bonuses and partner promotions, Morris said, adding that the firm has not furloughed any fee earners or reduced salaries or workweeks.Still, the firm is considering how best to approach salary reviews."The key benefit of waiting for now is that, as lockdowns across the globe begin to ease, we should have a clearer picture by then of what the next 12 to 18 months will hold," Morris said. Littler Mendelson PC and Davis Wright Tremaine LLP also announced similar cuts to weather the financial downturn of the COVID-19 outbreak.--Additional reporting by Emma Cueto. Editing by Alanna Weissman.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.