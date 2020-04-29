Investor Wants Denver Dispensary Forced Into Receivership

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- An investor who claims a Denver cannabis dispensary stiffed him on $150,000 and then ignored a court order to repay him is trying to put the business into receivership, court records show. Chris Chiari says he invested in dispensary Simply Pure, but had to take the company to arbitration to recoup his money after its ownership voted him out as a member. Even though the arbitrator and a Denver county district court judge sided with Chiari, Simply Pure hasn't paid him anything — and is selling assets and giving cash to its founder's husband, Chiari says. "They have completely ignored [Simply...

