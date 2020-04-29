Political Speech Limits Nixed For Federal Court Support Staff

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Wednesday struck down rules blocking the federal court system's administrative employees from many forms of political speech, saying the government couldn't show the limits would help maintain the judicial branch's reputation for partisan neutrality. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said he agreed that the government has an important interest in ensuring that the public considers the judicial branch impartial and unbiased. But he also said there was no sign that the public's confidence had been undermined by employees in the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts expressing political opinions before the new rules took effect in...

