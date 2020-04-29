Texas Firms Plan To Play It Safe Reopening After COVID-19

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is touting the first phase of his plan to reopen the state after a monthlong shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic, but law firms in the Lone Star State say they're not in any rush to get their employees back into the office. Abbott's initial phase of reopening allows retail services, dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, shopping malls, museums, libraries and golf courses to operate in limited capacities starting Friday. But representatives from Sidley Austin LLP, DLA Piper, Norton Rose Fulbright, Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr PC and Greenberg Traurig LLP told Law360 they're going to take a slower...

