DOJ Says Gov't Pot Policy Violated International Treaty

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's program for regulating the manufacture of research marijuana has been out of compliance with an international narcotics treaty for decades, according to a U.S. Department of Justice internal memo made public on Wednesday. The 2018 opinion from the DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel found that the decades-long arrangement between the DEA and the sole grower authorized to produce marijuana for research purposes in the U.S. was not in strict compliance with the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. Under the terms of the 1961 treaty, a single government agency must maintain monopoly control over production of narcotics,...

