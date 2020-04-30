USPTO Cites Thryv To Thwart Arthrex Do-Over Attempt

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is invoking a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring appeals of certain inter partes review institution decisions to further its argument that United Fire Protection Corp. can't appeal an institution decision based on the Federal Circuit's Arthrex ruling. United Fire is arguing that it's entitled to a second shot at its failed IPR petition after the Federal Circuit found that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges aren't constitutionally appointed, and allowed certain cases to be reheard. But the USPTO said Wednesday that the Supreme Court's Thryv v. Click-to-Call ruling from April 20 proves institution decisions...

