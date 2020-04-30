Fed. Circ. Won't Sanction Woman For Frivolous Tax Appeal

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit won't impose sanctions on a Michigan woman despite her frivolous claims to be a sovereign citizen of Michigan exempt from taxation in a suit seeking tax refunds. In an opinion published Wednesday, the Federal Circuit refused to revive Sharon M. Walby's income tax relief suit seeking refunds for taxes paid in several years, but it also denied the government's bid to impose $8,000 in sanctions for her maintenance of a frivolous appeal. The court said it must exercise caution before imposing sanctions on a pro se litigant whose conduct "may be attributable to her ignorance of the law."...

