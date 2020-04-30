Kinder Morgan Sued Over Ore. Facility's Water Pollution

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- An environmental group has said a Kinder Morgan unit's bulk storage and transfer facility in Portland, Oregon, is discharging too much pollution and harming nearby rivers in violation of the Clean Water Act. Northwest Environmental Defense Center filed a complaint Wednesday in Oregon federal court accusing Kinder Morgan Bulk Terminals LLC of violating its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits and failing to properly fix issues when they occur. The group said the facility has exceeded discharge limits for aluminum, lead and other pollutants. "The repeated exceedances of multiple pollutant benchmarks and reference concentrations demonstrate that Kinder Morgan is not implementing...

