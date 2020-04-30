The Term: How The Court's First Phone Hearings Will Work

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

This Week

S1, E28: How The Court's First

Phone Hearings Will Work Your browser does not support the audio element.



Law360 (April 30, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- This week, the team breaks down new details on the U.S. Supreme Court 's unprecedented telephone oral arguments and why they won't be the usual free-for-all court watchers are used to hearing. Plus, a look at the court's big Monday ruling in an Affordable Care Act case and a not-so-big one on the Second Amendment.Each week on The Term , Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.Up top, Jimmy and Natalie discussof the court's first-ever teleconference oral arguments that will take place next week. The court has said that the justices will take turns asking questions, departing from their normal course of talking over one another to get their points across.The team also provideson a case involving the Trump administration's "wealth test" for immigrants, otherwise known as the "public charge" rule. The case resurfaced after a group of states and New York City said that implementing the rule in light of COVID-19 would be a disaster.Next, Natalie and Jimmy dive into the week's rulings, starting off with a decision that could force the government to pay billions of dollars to health insurance companies that suffered losses during the initial years of the Affordable Care Act. They also cover a big Second Amendment case thatwhen a gun group's challenge was dismissed as moot on Monday.Finally, the court's ruling on an interesting copyright question triggered an even more interesting vote breakdown by the justices, where they divided not on ideological, but generational, lines.More information about the show can be found here . You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts and iHeartRadio . And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

