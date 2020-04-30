Denying Aid To Cos. In EU Tax Havens Illegal, Official Says

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Barring COVID-19-related aid to companies based in European Union countries that are accused of being tax havens, such as Ireland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, would be illegal under EU law, a European Commission spokesperson said Thursday. The bloc's freedom of capital rules mean any measure that discriminates against a company based in another EU country would be disallowed, the spokesperson told Law360, confirming an official's remarks at a news conference Wednesday. "Member states must comply with fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the EU treaty, including on the free movement of capital," said the spokesperson, who requested anonymity per EU convention. "This means...

