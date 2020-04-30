EU Delays Action On Environment Disclosures In Benchmarks

Law360, London (April 30, 2020, 12:39 PM BST) -- National regulators should not penalize companies that calculate financial benchmarks if they do not include environmental, social and governance disclosures in their methodology, Europe's securities watchdog has said, as it waits for the European Commission to publish legislation. The European Securities and Markets Authority told regulators on Wednesday not to "prioritize supervisory or enforcement action" against benchmark administrators that cannot state they have considered sustainability factors in their benchmark calculations. Administrators collect and analyze information to calculate standards on behalf of finance firms. Investment benchmarks are the standards against which the performance of a security or other financial product can be...

