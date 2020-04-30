BLM Wins Backing For Most Burning Plans In Mont.

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Thursday largely backed the Bureau of Land Management's plans for prescribed burns in Montana watersheds that an environmental group claims could destroy the habitat of the region's greater sage grouse. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Waters said the government properly conducted environmental reviews for three of the four watersheds, but threw out a BLM plan for managing the Centennial Watershed because it didn't consider the sage grouse in its environmental review. Affirming the recommendations of a magistrate judge, Judge Waters said it was appropriate for the BLM to strongly discourage prescribed burns near the bird's habitats without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS