China's 58.com Valued At $8.2B In Go-Private Bid

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A consortium consisting of China-based private equity firm Ocean Link, plus Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic, has offered to buy 58.com in a deal valuing the Chinese classified ads marketplace at roughly $8.2 billion, the companies said Thursday. The bidding group includes Ocean Link Partners Ltd., Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd. and Jinbo Yao, board chairman and CEO of 58.com Inc., according to a statement. Ocean Link previously put forth a proposal for 58.com on April 2, according to a statement from the time. The offer announced Thursday values 58.com at the same price of $27.50...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS