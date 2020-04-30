UK Watchdogs Endorse Extended Brexit Transition Powers

Law360, London (April 30, 2020, 4:33 PM BST) -- Britain's financial watchdogs gave their backing Thursday for government measures that will hand them power to waive some rules for banks until March 2022, giving the sector regulatory continuity for another 15 months after the Brexit transition period ends in December. The Bank of England, the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority said that they support the powers handed to them by HM Treasury. John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury, said in March that the government would hand the watchdogs so-called temporary transitional powers for two years after the Brexit transition period ends. The crisis arrangement, which Parliament...

