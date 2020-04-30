Deutsche Bank's General Counsel To Exit After 6 Years

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank general counsel Florian Drinhausen is leaving at the end of May, ending his two-year run as the German bank's top legal adviser, it said Wednesday. Drinhausen became Deutsche Bank's sole general counsel in April 2018, replacing co-general counsels Christof von Dryander and Simon Dodds, who left the bank, respectively, at the end of 2017 and in late March 2018. Prior to joining Deutsche in 2014, Drinhausen was a partner at Linklaters for 10 years. "With Florian Drinhausen's departure, Deutsche Bank is losing a valued colleague," said Deutsche CEO Christian Sewing said in a statement. "With his experience and expertise,...

