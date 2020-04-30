Becton Wins 2 Of 3 At PTAB In Medication Dosing IP Row

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Becton Dickinson and Co. has persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to invalidate claims in two medication dose preparation patents, and to reject bids to amend those claims under the amendment pilot program, but has lost a third challenge to a related patent. The board determined Wednesday that the original claims in medical device company Baxter Corp. Englewood's U.S. Patent Nos. 9,662,273 and 9,474,693 were invalid as obvious in light of prior art and determined the proposed substitute claims in its revised motions to amend under the pilot program were also rendered obvious by existing technology. The board said Baxter's...

