Drilling Co. Settles EEOC Age, Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A shuttered oil and gas drilling company will pay $650,000 to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging it refused to hire qualified applicants for drilling rig positions based on their age or past workers' compensation claims. Oklahoma-based Horizontal Well Drillers LLC was also accused of unlawfully firing rig hand Wilbert Glover, after forcing him to undergo a health exam and then using the newfound health information to cut him loose. The EEOC said that the company violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act through its alleged practice of not hiring qualified job seekers...

