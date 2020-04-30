EEOC Opinion Letter Clears Employers' Use Of Tax Credit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued an opinion letter clarifying that businesses can participate in a tax credit program that encourages them to hire workers from groups with traditionally high unemployment rates and not run afoul of federal anti-discrimination laws. By a 2-1 vote Wednesday, the commissioners opted to issue an opinion letter stating that the various anti-bias laws the agency enforces don't prevent businesses from taking advantage of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, or WOTC, a program that incentivizes businesses to bring aboard disabled veterans, former felons and others in specified groups who face significant obstacles in...

