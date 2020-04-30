EU Widens Probe Of Dutch Tax Treatment Of Ikea Subsidiaries

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The European Commission said Thursday it had widened its more than 2-year-old investigation into Dutch tax rulings that may have given two subsidiaries of home furnishings retailer Ikea an unfair advantage in the Netherlands. In a statement, the European Union's executive arm said the probe would extend to annual tax assessments against one of the subsidiaries, Netherlands-based Inter Ikea Systems BV, to examine a deduction of amortization of intellectual-property rights held by its parent company. The commission will consider whether the deduction gave Inter Ikea Systems an advantage that violated EU rules on state aid, according to the statement. In December...

