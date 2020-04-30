EEOC Wants Narrow Read Of Rehab. Act In Ex-Atty's Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has urged the D.C. Circuit to take a narrow view of what it means to interfere with a disabled worker's rights under the Rehabilitation Act, in an attempt to dismantle a discrimination suit by one of its former attorneys. The agency said in a supplemental brief on Wednesday that Cassandra Menoken, an African-American lawyer who worked at the EEOC for over three decades, can't revive claims that the anti-discrimination watchdog interfered with her right to accommodation under the Rehabilitation Act, which bars disability discrimination in federal employment. In order to determine whether the federal agency...

