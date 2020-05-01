Lawmakers May Soon Face Calls To Let AI Be An Inventor

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Since patent offices around the world have said artificial intelligence cannot be named as an inventor on patent applications, lawmakers may face pressure to change the law to account for AI's role in invention, but any such move will face resistance and logistical hurdles, attorneys say. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office held last month that since current U.S. law uses words like "whoever" to refer to an inventor, only "natural persons" can be named as inventors on patents, not machines. The European Patent Office and the U.K. Intellectual Property Office previously reached the same conclusion, ruling against patent applications where...

