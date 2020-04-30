Ex-Miami Heat Lawyer's FMLA Case Booted To Arbitration

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A former associate general counsel for the Miami Heat must pursue in arbitration claims that she was illegally fired for taking family leave to care for a child she had just adopted, a Florida federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno granted a request by the organization, which operates officially as The Heat Group, to send to arbitration a suit filed by Vered Yakovee, formerly one of the NBA franchise's top lawyers. She alleges that the organization fired her from her job as vice president and associate general counsel in violation of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The judge held...

