Bed Bath & Beyond Taps Ex-J. Crew, Amazon Atty As CLO

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Bed Bath & Beyond hired as its new chief legal officer a lawyer who has worked in-house at retail giants including Amazon and J. Crew, the company said Thursday, nearly five months after it ousted its former top lawyer in a leadership restructuring. Arlene Hong is set to join Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. as executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary on May 18, according to the announcement. She succeeds General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer Allan Rauch, who in December was among a handful of executives affected by "an extensive restructure" of the New Jersey-based company's leadership....

