4th Circ. Will Consider Merits Of Slaughterhouse Rule

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit will delay ruling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's request to dismiss as premature a challenge by environmental groups fighting an agency decision to maintain current water pollution guidelines for slaughterhouses until the court has a chance to weigh the merits of the challenge. In a short order, the court said it would consider the agency's argument that the challenge was premature when it considered the merits. The EPA has maintained that its October announcement that it did not intend to update guidelines for slaughterhouses and other industrial facilities was not final and that the Fourth Circuit therefore...

