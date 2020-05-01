EU Watchdog Delays Solvency II Review Until End Of 2020

Law360, London (May 1, 2020, 4:43 PM BST) -- A proposed shake-up of Europe's rules on capital adequacy for insurers has been delayed until the end of the year, the bloc's insurance regulator said, pending an assessment of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the market. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said Thursday that the review of Solvency II will now be submitted to the European Commission at the end of the year, rather than in June. The review will contain a final draft of proposed amendments to the 2016 rules, which were introduced to ensure that insurers have enough cash to withstand market shocks and still...

