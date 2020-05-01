Gov't Drops Penalty Charge On Early ISA Withdrawals

Law360, London (May 1, 2020, 3:41 PM BST) -- The British government said Friday it is temporarily allowing savers to dip into their long-term savings accounts amid the COVID-19 pandemic without being hit with the usual early-withdrawal penalty. HM Treasury said it has temporarily changed the rules around Lifetime Individual Savings Accounts — accounts intended to help young people save for retirement or to buy their first home, and which attract a 20% government bonus on top of what account-holders save — in order to support Britons financially during the global health crisis. Before the changes, savers who withdrew cash from Lifetime ISA accounts early, or for an unintended purpose, would have to...

