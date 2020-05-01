SEC Strikes $3.2M Deal With Former Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Defunct Florida hedge fund Everest Capital and its sole managing member will pay more than $3.2 million to resolve findings that they issued misleading documents about the risk and geographic concentration of the firm's investments, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said. The once-billion-dollar firm and majority owner Marko Dimitrijevic failed to apply promised risk management procedures to currency positions in its Global Fund, which at its peak had $830 million in assets under management, and offering statements regarding the fund's exposure to certain currencies were misleading, the agency said. "Everest and Dimitrijevic did not apply the promised risk management to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS