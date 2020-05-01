Fed. Circ. OKs $4.4M Fee Award Against Gov't In IP Case

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Friday in a precedential opinion that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims rightfully determined the government owes $4.4 million in attorney fees on top of a $200,000 judgment for infringing a since-deceased inventor's patent for a metal treatment technology. Hitkansut LLC and Acceledyne Technologies Ltd. LLC, two companies owned by late inventor Donna Walker, sought fees under a provision of the Patent Act that allows independent inventors, nonprofits and small businesses to recover fees when the government infringes, provided they can show the position of the United States was not "substantially justified." The government had argued —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS