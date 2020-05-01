Clark Hill Sues Pittsburgh Radio Network Over $680K Bill

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill PLC is demanding that a Pittsburgh-based radio network pay nearly $680,000 for unpaid legal bills stemming from the firm's representation in a dispute over how the network ran its former joint venture with another radio company. According to the complaint filed in Pennsylvania state court Friday, Sheridan Broadcasting Corp. had run up a tab of about $411,000, plus $185,000 in interest and $82,000 for attorney fees stemming from Clark Hill's efforts to collect the balance. "Defendants accepted said services. Defendants did not reject said services. Defendants did not dispute the quality of said services," the complaint said. "Defendants have...

