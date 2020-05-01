Aussie Group Takes 20% Stake In CMS-Led British Energy Co.

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A pair of Australian and British energy companies said Friday they've entered a partnership that sees Australia's Origin Energy take a 20% stake in CMS-represented British renewables business Octopus Energy, valuing it at more than (£1 billion) $1.2 billion. The deal includes Origin Energy Ltd. licensing Octopus' Kraken technology platform and paying it about $87.5 million upfront, with another $244 million spread over the next four financial years, Origin said in a statement. Separately, Octopus said proceeds from the investment would be used to help it expand to new markets, invest in its technology and create a research group to help...

