Nursing Home Co. Says Philly Hospital Wants 'Blueprint'

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania nursing home operator has urged a federal judge not to let Albert Einstein Healthcare Network have access to business plans and other internal documents sought as the network contests a Federal Trade Commission merger challenge. Shannondell Inc. wants to quash a subpoena it received from Einstein as the network defends its planned merger with Jefferson Health valued at $599 million from a joint challenge by the FTC and Pennsylvania's attorney general. Complying with that subpoena, Shannondell said Thursday, would expose highly sensitive material and would divert time and energy the company needs to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. "Collectively, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS