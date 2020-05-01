DC Circ. Upholds FDA's Abuse-Deterrent Opioid Denial

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's denial of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Research Services Inc.'s application for an abuse-deterrent form of oxycodone because there was no evidence a dye in the drug could deter abuse. The panel rejected PMRS' argument that a false or misleading label isn't a sufficient statutory ground for denying a new drug application. The company had contended that the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act doesn't allow the FDA to reject an application on the sole basis of a false or misleading label. Specifically, the company had pointed to a section of the FDCA...

