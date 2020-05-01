Legal Association Leader Settles Obstruction Suit With Board

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Spanish attorney and officials with an international legal nonprofit told a D.C. federal court on Friday they struck a deal to settle claims that board members blocked him from assuming his duties as the organization's president after he was elected. Javier Cremades Garcia and the officials with the World Jurist Association said the undisclosed deal would settle all claims that the group's previous president sought to delay Cremades' start date as president, that the board acted behind his back, that it tried to fabricate his resignation and that it voted him out in an unauthorized meeting, according to court documents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS