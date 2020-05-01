Live From C-SPAN, It's The Supreme Court!

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- For the first time ever, Supreme Court watchers will be able to listen in on oral arguments without having to brave the elements and wait in line to get in the courtroom. Starting Monday, the court's famously guarded hearings will be accessible to anyone with a cable or internet connection. The novel coronavirus pandemic has done what members of Congress, media outlets and judicial transparency groups have failed to do for decades: get the Supreme Court to livestream its oral arguments. On Thursday, the court confirmed that it would provide a live audio feed of its May teleconference hearings to Fox...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS