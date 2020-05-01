Pierce Bainbridge Hit With Third Suit Over Unpaid Biz Loans

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Pierce Bainbridge and its founder John Pierce have been hit with another lawsuit over purported nonpayment of a small business loan, bringing the total amount allegedly owed to three separate lenders to more than $500,000. In a bare-bones complaint filed last week in Texas state court, Creative Capital Funding LLC said Pierce and his firm should be forced to pay $224,850 for defaulting on a loan agreement, as well as $56,000 in attorney fees. The complaint doesn't specify the original amount of the loan or when the deal was struck. The lawsuit is the third filed against Pierce Bainbridge and Pierce...

