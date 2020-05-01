Corona Beer Parent Picks Up Another $174M In Canopy Stock

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- American alcohol behemoth Constellation Brands announced Friday it was exercising warrants to acquire another CA$245 million ($174 million) in Canopy Growth, upping its ownership stake in the Canadian cannabis company to more than 38%. The announcement follows news reports that Canopy laid off 200 employees this week, and is in the process of a major restructuring. Canopy representatives on Friday did not immediately return messages seeking comment on the reported layoffs and restructuring. The transaction, done through Constellation subsidiary Greenstar Canada Investment Limited Partnership, saw the company exercise nearly 19 million warrants at a little under CA$13 ($9.24) a share. The...

