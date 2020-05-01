DEA Should Loosen Restrictions On Research Pot, Lab Says

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has the authority to break through the gridlock keeping scientists from researching marijuana cultivated from new sources, according to the president of the lab that has launched multiple lawsuits to expedite the process. In a letter sent to lawmakers on Wednesday, Sue Sisley, president of the Scottsdale Research Institute, said that a recently unveiled 2018 U.S. Department of Justice internal memo provided much-needed background for the delay in granting new licenses, and now there is little excuse for keeping the 26 pending applications in "administrative purgatory." "In the United States, doing robust clinical research with marijuana should not...

