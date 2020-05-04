EU Insurers Give Backing To Lawmakers In Climate Fight

Law360, London (May 4, 2020, 1:05 PM BST) -- European insurers said Monday they approve of the bloc's plan for a sweeping new law to fight climate change and reach its goal of creating a carbon-neutral economy by 2050— but they warned there is no bloc-wide solution for the sector. Insurance Europe, a lobby group representing the sector, has set out its position in response to the European Union's plan to enact an EU climate law — a regime that will codify the bloc's plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. The lobby group said insurers are prepared to contribute to the plan to fight climate change. But the body warned...

